Park Play Days is making its way into the Cariboo from today (July 11th) to August 26th.

Park Play Days is a free program, which will provide opportunities for kids to participate across the community.

“This program is part of our sports development program, and it’s just an introduction to sports skills for kids. says Sarah Saunders, Park lay Day Coordinator.

“The hope is they get a chance to play and have fun, and learn a few skills that will help them in the future, as they go on to live physically active lives.”

The program will run from Monday to Friday in different locations each day.

Mondays – Centennial Park in 100 Mile House

Tuesdays – Lone Butte Community Hall

Wednesdays – Centennial Park in 100 Mile House

Thursdays – 108 Mile Elementary School Field

Fridays – Kiwanis Park in Williams Lake

Children ages 4-12 can participate in the program, with no requirements for registration.

There will also be two sessions per day for the event. First one is from 10:00am to 12:00pm, with the second being 12:30pm until 2:30pm.

For more information about the program, you can visit the Engage Sport North website here.