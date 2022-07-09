- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Forests has put out a release yesterday afternoon, saying that the Quesnel River has been downgraded to a flood watch.

A flood watch means that river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull.

Rivers in the Central Interior still remain high for this time of year due to delayed seasonal snowmelt and additional contribution from precipitation events.

However, the river systems are beginning to slowly recede or, have already begun receding over the past week.

- Advertisement -

As of right now, current weather models are predicting drier conditions for the upcoming week, with water levels continuing to go down.

To keep track of the flood watches, warnings and high streamflow advisories, you can visit the river forecast centre here.