- Advertisement -

The Province is announcing a fall booster program, as a third wave of Omicron approaches.

Currently, the dominant strain is BA.5, which BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is saying will peak in August. The booster program that the province announced will release in the fall, which was revealed in the Province’s covid-19 update yesterday.

“Only 56 per cent of eligible adults in Interior Health have gotten their first booster.” says Dr. Carol Fenton, Medical Health Officer with Interior Health.

“That’s a really important thing, not only to protect yourself, but to protect those around you, because we know that that booster dose can prevent up to 60 percent of infections entirely.”

- Advertisement -

In a release from the Ministry of Health, they say that Health Canada and the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) have begun evaluating new versions of the covid-19 vaccines.

Dr. Martin Lavoie, BC’s acting provincial health officer, spoke at the covid-19 update saying that a fluctuation in numbers is to be expected.

He also added that BC is in a good place, but still recommends people to get the shot.

For the latest updates, including case counts, prevention, risks and to find a testing centre near you, you can go to the BCCDC website here.