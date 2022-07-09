- Advertisement -

The weather in June was certainly a topic of conversation with people living in the Cariboo.

Temperatures felt a lot cooler but according to Bobby Sekhon Meteorologist for Environment Canada he said it was fairly normal.

In Quesnel, it was 14.3 compared to the average of 14.7 degrees and Williams Lake was 12.9 whereas the June average is 13.3.

The big difference last month was precipitation.

Sekhon said in one day alone Williams Lake received almost 37 millimetres fell on June 28th bringing the total of precipitation for the month to 137 millimetres compared to the average of 59 breaking records.

“Quesnel actually ended up drier than average. They received 41 millimetres of precipitation compared to the monthly average of 66 millimetres so it really was a contrast between the North and the South Cariboo.”

Sekhon noted that a ridge of high pressure will move into the region tomorrow (July 10) raising temperatures to the high 20’s maybe even the low 30’s for next week.