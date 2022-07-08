- Advertisement -

The Red Coach Motel saw its door close on Wednesday (June 6th) afternoon, with an evacuation order on the door.

The order was placed by the province of BC’s fire commissioner, after its request from the 100 Mile House Fire Department on Monday (July 4th).

“Our department on Wednesday July 6th 2022, attended the Red Coach Inn, in 100 Mile House with the office of the fire commissioner. So we were there to support the office of the fire commissioner who issued an evacuation order.” says Roger Hollander, Fire Chief for the 100 Mile House Fire Department.

“This order was just to remove the people that were in the building.”

- Advertisement -

Hollander noted that nobody is allowed in the building, as they have it secured with tape.

They’re looking to put in more of a permanent security lock-up in the next few days.

No other details could be given about the Red Coach Inn, due to legal action being taken.