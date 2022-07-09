- Advertisement -

The City of Williams Lake has raised the Secwepemc Nation flag outside City Hall yesterday.

In a release from the City, they installed the flagpole Thursday (July 7th) afternoon.

“I think it’s just another step in reconciliation, and getting along with our neighbors.” says Walt Cobb, Mayor of Williams Lake.

“I think we all know, and we’ve known for centuries, that Williams Lake is part of their homeland where they lived at one time, and it is their traditional territory.”

Cobb noted that discussions to have the flag raised was maybe 8 months, along with having council meeting discussing what they could do for reconciliation.

It was also said in the release that plans to hold a ceremony for the raising of the Secwepemc flag are underway.

The City also looks forward to ongoing discussions with surrounding First Nations, and remains committed to reconciliation efforts.