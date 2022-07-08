- Advertisement -

Quesnel RCMP made three arrests just after 1 o’clock in the afternoon on Wednesday. (July 6)

Sergeant Clay Kronebusch say a 34-year old man, 48-year old woman and a 29-year old woman were apprehended in the 800 block of Rita Road.

“They were suspected of being involved in several thefts from local businesses. The trio was located driving a stolen vehicle with stolen plates. Several stolen items from the businesses were located in their possession.”

Kronebusch says the investigation is ongoing and they are still trying to identify where some of the other stolen property came from.

He says police are recommending several charges for theft and possession of stolen property against the trio.