Quesnel RCMP, with the assistance of Police Dog Services and BC Highway Patrol based out of Quesnel and Prince George, located and arrested a 33-year old man on outstanding warrants at around midnight on July 1st.

Police first located the man driving in the Bouchie Lake area at around 8-50 p.m.

RCMP say the suspect fled in his vehicle until a spike belt was deployed and it was disabled.

The suspect was able to make it to the residence of an associate where he abandoned his vehicle, was able to get to a second vehicle and attempted to flee again.

Police say a second spike belt was deployed, disabling the second vehicle as well.

The suspect didn’t give up there though, as he is then accused of fleeing on foot into a wooded area.

A Police Dog Services team conducted a dog track and the suspect was located and arrested.

Police are recommending additional charges against the man.

A coordinated effort and great team work by members of the local RCMP, BC Highway Patrol and Police Dog Services led to the safe and successful arrest of the suspect, says Sgt. Clay Kronebusch.