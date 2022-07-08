- Advertisement -

After approximately two weeks, 100 Mile House RCMP confirmed today (July 8) that they have located 45-year-old Joshua Redman.

“Mr. Redman was wanted on several outstanding warrants for arrest related to a variety of crimes committed in the past.” Sargeant Brad McKinnon said, “Steps had been taken previously to communicate and get him to turn himself in which he failed to do. With the assistance from members of the public, we were able to locate him yesterday afternoon at a local apartment complex and take him into custody.”

McKinnon said Redman is currently in police custody and scheduled to appear before a judge later today.

100 Mile House RCMP thanks all members of the public who assisted the police with information that lead to Redman’s arrest.