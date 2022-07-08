- Advertisement -

$3.2 million in Community Emergency Preparedness funding will build or upgrade emergency operation centres (EOCs), purchase equipment, and more throughout the province.

In a report from the Ministry of Public Safety, they say that the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund is to enhance community resilience.

Throughout the year, First Nations and local governments can submit applications for other streams, such as public notification and evacuation planning, and Indigenous cultural safety training and cultural humility training.

The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund will be through the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM).

- Advertisement -

Within the Cariboo, only the Cariboo Regional District will be receiving funding. They will be getting $10,663.29, which will go towards EOC training and equipment upgrades.

The improvement for emergency operation centres, will allow them to be better equipped to respond to emergencies affecting people in their communities.

For more information about the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund, you can visit the UBCM website here.