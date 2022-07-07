- Advertisement -

A trial date has been set for a man accused of leading police on a lengthy chase and who was on the receiving end of a controversial arrest video.

30-year old Tyrell Giroux is due back in court on May 29th of next year.

Giroux was arrested back on October 25, 2020 after a police pursuit that went from Kamloops, through Clinton, 100 Mile House and ended just outside of 150-Mile.

RCMP say two spike belts were deployed before the suspect vehicle was finally stopped.

Police say the driver then got out of the vehicle and ran down an embankment before he was finally apprehended.

A member of the public filmed the arrest that appeared to show that while one officer pinned him down, a second officer came in and kicked and punched him.

The Independent Investigation Office investigated and has since forwarded a report to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges in relation to the use of force during the arrest.

Giroux is facing charges of dangerous driving, flight from police, resisting arrest and driving while prohibited.