Williams Lake and Quesnel are both under a severe thunderstorm watch for this evening.

This come just a little over a week after the last severe thunderstorm, where Williams Lake saw power outages, heavy rain, lightning striking a powerline, and a tree catching fire.

A severe thunderstorm can bring strong wind gusts, heavy rain, and even large hail.

On the website of Environment Canada, they say that if threatening weather approaches, to go indoors.

For more information about the severe thunderstorm watch, you can visit Environment Canada’s website here.