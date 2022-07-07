- Advertisement -

The Williams Lake Fire Department was on the scene of a vehicle fire earlier this morning.

Captain and acting Fire Prevention and Training Officer Evan Dean said they received a call around 8:16 and responded to the incident on Denny Road just behind Billy Bob’s Bar & Grill.

“On arrival, we confirmed that it was a food truck that was fully involved and located near some large trees.” Dean said, “We had about a dozen members and 3 apparatus respond including our Tender as the location is just outside the hydrant protected area. Crews were able to knock the fire pretty quickly and thankfully nobody was hurt.”

Evan said we’ve been lucky to have so much rain recently as that type of fire could pretty easily spread into the wild land.

“I would like to say that with the vegetation in our interface and intermix areas growing so much with all the rain lately, we encourage property owners to ensure that they are maintaining their properties and taking all the fire smarting action as we head into the warmer months,” Dean said.

The Williams Lake Fire Department was on the scene for about 45 minutes and the cause of the fire is under investigation.