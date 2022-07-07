- Advertisement -

After two years of crowds of 25 people due to the COVID-19 pandemic, things will be back to normal this weekend.

Rose Scott is the Workshop Coordinator of the Quesnel Ambassador Leadership Program.

“We’re allowed to have a full audience this year and we’re really hoping that we have a really good turnout to support all of the candidates and the ambassadors are going to be departing. We are only selling tickets at the door, and tickets are 12 dollars.”

First up is the showcase event on Friday night.

- Advertisement -

“We start off doing speeches and personal presentations, and we’re calling them personal presentations this year as opposed to talent because we think people have very traditional ideas about what a talent is. So our presentations this year don’t look like a typical talent. They are just candidates presenting something that they’re passionate about.”

Scott says the first night will wrap up with an impromptu personal based on their biography.

That will be followed by the Awards event on Saturday night.

“Awards night will start with a group dance, and then after group dance they will do the last event that’s judged and that is the other impromptu question which is a common question, so all of the candidates will actually have the same question and they will all be judged on how they respond.”

Scott says that will be followed by a farewell to the 2021 ambassadors, and then the announcement of who the new ambassadors will be.

There are five candidates this year and two will be chosen as Ambassadors.

Both events start at 7 o’clock at the Chuck Mobley Theatre at Correlieu Secondary School.