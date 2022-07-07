- Advertisement -

The Tsilhqot’in National Government (TNG) and the government of B.C. and Canada renewed a five-year collaborative Emergency Management Agreement (CEMA).

The agreement allows the TNG and governments to build on the 2018 agreement, while advancing reconciliation through the development of a respect based government to government framework for emergency and wildfire management.

“Right now, my community, we don’t worry about fires. We got the best fire protection. Everything’s burnt. Nobody has better black trees than my community.” says Chief Joe Alphonse, Tsilhqot’in National Government.

“Now it’s time to replenish that, and what that taught us is we have to be involved in every aspect of resource management in our territory.”

Emergency Management BC noted in a release that this identifies and supports the implementation of policies and protocols to allow seamless and effective emergency management.

With this new agreement signing, Canada has committed to ensuring that the funding continues with $250,000 per year, over the five year period.