Soon Boitanio Park in Williams Lake will be filled with the sound of music.

After only being available on Youtube for the past two years due to COVID, Performances in the Park will begin its eight-week summer concert series starting tomorrow night.

Organizer and Manager, Venta Rutkauskas said they’re really excited to be able to bring this event back live to music fans in the Lake City and the surrounding area.

“We have a really great line up I feel with styles of music that suit everybody and a lot of mixture between Regional and local talent, and some great bands that are coming from further afield like Ontario, the Lower Mainland.” Rutkauskas said, “I can wait to have that feeling of gathering together in community, and let’s just hope the weather is amazing”.

Rutkauskas added she has received a lot of positive feedback from fans who are excited about its return and hopes that it translates to great audiences.

Local talent will also be showcased over the summer.

“I’m really excited that we actually have a local dance show, “Rutkauskas said, “Dance in Common is going to perform July 13th, Beaver Valley is represented by Shannon O’Donovan, Cole Patenaude who’s relocated to Rose Lake is going to perform on July 28th. Spencer Holmes is an act from Quesnel who is country blues and Ten Day Notice is another local band representing Williams Lake.”

Performances in the Park will run every Thursday evening starting at 6 from July 7th to August 25th.