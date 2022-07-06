- Advertisement -

Election season is drawing ever so close with The Williams Lake First Nation having their election later this summer.

There are three positions that will be up in the election, which include the Chief, held by Willie Sellars, and two Councillor positions held by JoAnne Moiese and Shawna Philbrick.

“Registered Williams Lake First Nation members can mail in their ballot, or they can go in-person, and it’ll be at the Elizabeth Grouse Gymnasium in Sugarcane.” says Lisa Camille, Electoral Officer for the Williams Lake First Nation.

Camille added that the duties involved are to recognize and address the needs of the First Nations, and its people.

- Advertisement -

Election polls will open to the public at 9:00am, and will close at 8:00pm on August 18th.

For more information, and to stay up to date with the election, you can visit the WLFN Facebook page here.