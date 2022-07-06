- Advertisement -

It also says that there were no major delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic or by last year’s extreme weather events, and that it remains on schedule to finish in the fall of 2023. The Ministry also provided an update on the work that has been done to date. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says the rebuild of West Fraser Road in the Quesnel area is about 65 percent complete.

“Working through last winter and spring, the contractor continued rock stabilization works and blasting of rock material on the project site, producing riprap material (large rock pieces) at the Hardrock Quarry, and placing riprap to protect the banks of Narcosli Creek ahead of spring freshet. The contractor was also able to keep working on the bridge through the winter and spring.”

The finished product will include a new two-lane bridge over Narcosli Creek, and 5.6 kilometres of paved road to be constructed on a new alignment on the east side of the creek. The budget for the project is $103.4 million dollars. Once complete, the Ministry says the new road will eliminate the need for the current 17-kilometre detour along the Garner and Webster Lake Roads, and will cut significant travel time. High water from the spring freshet in April of 2018 damaged five sections of West Fraser Road.