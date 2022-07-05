- Advertisement -

It appears that the Quesnel River peaked over the long weekend.

Ron Richert is the Director of Emergency Services with the City.

“Saturday afternoon I went and did some checks and we basically peaked from then until about Sunday mid-morning, and then Monday afternoon it started to decline a bit. From an open eye just looking at it you can’t really tell, you have to look at the scales, but we definitely had a decline in levels.”

Richert says the water levels didn’t get as high as they expected.

- Advertisement -

“We did get some rise in water levels but not to the levels that we were supposed to get. It definitely reached the highest so far this year, but nowhere near any flooding stages.”

Despite a Flood Warning for the Quesnel River, Richert says it appears the risk of flooding has subsided, although he adds that that could change.

“Well it’s all weather permitting. Like I said, we’re supposed to get some rain this week. We also look about three or four days ahead, you know we could get some substantial rainfall here which will make a difference.”

Richert says they will continue to monitor the levels on a daily basis.

He says the tiger dams that are set up around the temporary fire hall where the old public works building used to be will stay up until the end of freshet, which he thinks will be towards the end of July.