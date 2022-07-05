- Advertisement -

The Mayor of Williams Lake is disgusted by Sunday’s shooting incident behind the grandstand during the Stampede’s final performance.

“I don’t know what I can say and how disgusted I am, and let’s hope that the perpetrator is actually kept in jail, Crown Council does their job now, and make sure that he is not back out on the street like has happened before,” Cobb said.

Cobb and the City commended the efforts that were taken quickly and effectively in response to Sunday’s shooting.

“I’m so thankful actually for the work that all the people did with the RCMP, the Stampede Association to get everybody to do what they needed to do to be safe,” Cobb added.

He says it was a record weekend of turnouts and everybody was having a good time and then something like this happens.