Contract Talks between the BC General Employees’ Union and the provincial government have broken down increasing the possibility of a strike.

That includes 289 members in Williams Lake, 179 in Quesnel and 52 in 100 Mile House.

The union says it developed a proposal that included cost of living adjustments and wage protection from inflation, but instead of countering their offer it says the government came back with a “take it or leave it” approach.

“To say we are disappointed is an understatement. Despite our best efforts to bridge the gap, government has refused to table a proposal that meets our members’ key demand of cost-of-living protection,” said Stephanie Smith, BCGEU President and Chair of the Bargaining Committee.

The union voted late last month to go on strike if necessary.

The BCGEU says it is now planning targeted job action and finalizing essential services with the assistance of the Labour Relations Board.

The union represents everything from prison guards to wildfire fighters to liquor store employees.