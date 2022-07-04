- Advertisement -

A sad way to end a fantastic family weekend.

That’s how Williams Lake Stampede Association President Court Smith said he felt after yesterday’s incident at the conclusion of the 94th annual Stampede.

Smith said once the commotion began in the grandstand they quickly put the evacuation plan into effect.

“Our rodeo announcer asked people to please leave the grandstands through the bottom exits. Our volunteers and directors were able to open gates.” Smith said. “There were about 4 thousand people in the grandstands and we managed to move them out safely within probably ten minutes. It was calm, there was no panic except for when the incident first happened.”

Smith added that people were confused, not certain what was happening and unfortunately we had a storm blow in so we had some elders that we were trying to take care of and get transported.

“This was a family event, it was in the trade fair area where there were children and families having fun and this happened, by the grace of God nobody else was injured,” Smith said.