- Advertisement -

Update (Sunday, 6:00pm):

On July 3rd, just after 3:30pm, Williams Lake RCMP were called to a shooting on the stampede grounds located on the 800 block of Mackenzie Avenue South.

In a release from RCMP, they say that two people have been taken to a local area hospital and one suspect is in custody.

Preliminary information suggests that this incident was targeted and no further risk remains to the public.

RCMP say the investigation is in its infancy and that no further information is available.

- Advertisement -

They ask that if anyone has any information or any video of the incident and has yet to speak to the police, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP.

Update (Sunday, 5:00pm):

Williams Lake RCMP have confirmed that a man and a woman were shot at the end of the final performance of the Stampede this afternoon.

Police also confirm that one suspect was arrested.

No other details are being released at this time.

The grandstand was quickly evacuated and police and an ambulance were called to the scene.

Initial reports from people in the audience confirmed that shots were fired in behind the grandstand.

Original story (Sunday 4:00pm):

The Grandstand at the Williams Lake Stampede was cleared after reports of possible gun shots in behind the Grandstand.

No word on if anyone was hurt.

RCMP and an ambulance are now on scene.

People were evacuated through the arena and towards the rodeo office.

Again, all we know right now is that there were reports of gunshots, or that someone saw a gun.

We hope to have more information shortly.