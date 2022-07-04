- Advertisement -

Data from BC Hydro has shown a rise in Air Conditioning usage in BC homes, as the summer heat continues to rise.

Since 2017, BC Hydro residential electricity demand has increased by 12 per cent from June through August.

“The summer usage is starting to creep up, and it’s tied directly to climate change and heat domes.” says Dave Mosure, Community Relations Coordinator for BC Hydro.

“Everybody’s running out to grab an air conditioner, and we want to help people do that as efficiently as they can, and as comfortably as they can, and make sure they’re aware of their options.”

BC Hydro forecasts that this upward trend of electricity demand will only continue to go up.