The third performance of the 94th version of the Williams Lake Stampede wrapped up with the best bull ride of the entire rodeo, in front of a sell-out crowd.

Jacob Gardiner from Fort St. John, BC, won it all with a 90 1/2 point ride on a bull named “Pig.”

That paid more than 38 hundred dollars and he also picked up another 633 dollars in ground money as we had just five qualified rides this year.

It was a nice day for Cariboo competitors as well.

Quesnel’s Al Puhallo won the Wild Horse Race and Kayle Hartman, from 100 Mile House, won the Wild Cowgirl Race in an exciting photo finish.

The overall championship buckles in both of those events will be decided tomorrow. (Sunday)

Brittany Schuk, from Tatla Lake originally, had the fast time of the afternoon in the Ladies Breakway Roping, which was good enough for 4th overall in the rodeo and $1,123.86.

Brooke Wills, formerly of Quesnel, held on for a share of 7th and 8th in the Ladies Barrel Racing.

Her time of 13.83 seconds from Thursday morning’s slack performance paid $965.50.

The 4th and final performance of the Williams Lake Stampede will take place tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon at 1-45.