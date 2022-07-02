Listen Live

The Downtown Street Party Was The Place To Be

By Zachary Barrowcliff
Photo - Z Barrowcliff My Cariboo Now staff
Today has been non-stop events for the City of Williams Lake, with the Street Party taking over Downtown.

Oliver street was packed with people who watched the parade, and those who showed up after.

The event had bouncy castles, vendors, and even classic cars lined up on First Street. You could even hear live music being played from multiple bands.

The Downtown Street Party took place at 11:00am, and concluded at 3:00pm.

For more information on the other stampede events happening today and into Sunday, you can find the schedule here.

