There was no shortage of people gathering along Oliver Street for this year’s Stampede parade.

Even though the parade itself started at 10:00am, that didn’t stop people from showing up at 8:30 to get the best view of the parade.

Due to covid putting a halt on all of the Stampede events for the past couple of years, its no surprise people came out to show their support for this year’s parade.

The parade had a ton of different floats taking part in the event, with Stampede royalty spearheading it.

The Parade began from Kiwanis Park, then made its way to Oliver Street, where it concluded on First Ave and Cameron Street.

Now that the Stampede parade has concluded, the Street Party will begin on Oliver Street as well.