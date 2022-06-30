- Advertisement -

The BC River Forecast Centre is upgrading the Upper Fraser River to a Flood Watch.

This includes areas from Prince George and upstream tributaries through the Robson Valley and the McGregor River, and the Fraser River between Prince George and Quesnel.

The BC River Forecast Centre is reporting rapid snowmelt earlier this week has contributed to increased runoff and rising flows through much of the region.

Yesterday, rainfall covered much of the Upper Fraser watershed, with rainfall amounts in the 20-40 mm range in most areas.

The public is advised to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers, and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high streamflow period.