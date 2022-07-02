- Advertisement -

The B.C. government has recently escalated the Limited Entry Hunts (LEH) for moose in the Tsilhqot’in territory.

LEH give wildlife managers control over the number of hunters that can hunt a species. In this case, more hunters will be able to hunt moose in the Chilcotin Region.

“We have to be involved with every aspect of resource management in our territory.” says Chief Joe Alphonse, Tsilhqot’in National Government.

“All this stuff directly affects the quality of life that we have. A lot of our members, they live on less than $10,000 a year. So they have to rely on moose.”

Alphonse added that if the Province wants to manage, they have to learn to co-manage with them.

In a media release from the Tsilhqot’in National Government, they noted that the Province’s own survey shows that the moose population in the Chilcotin is at its lowest point on record.

Tsilhqot’in leaders will be meeting to decide the next steps in response to B.C.’s decision.