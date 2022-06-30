- Advertisement -

The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire early this (Thursday) morning.

Fire Chief Ron Richert.

“Approximately 5-30 am this morning the Quesnel Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Jade Street. (Across Highway 97 from Lakeview School) Upon arrival we had a fully engulfed structure, and it turned out to be a portable sawmill with a roof structure over top.”

Richert says they had to cut the gate to gain access to the property.

He says they received multiple 9-1-1 calls.

“The homeowner was home at the time. There were no injuries. The sawmill was completely destroyed though. We had about 16 fire fighters on scene for about an hour and a half.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.