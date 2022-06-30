- Advertisement -

The 94th annual Williams Lake Stampede won’t officially get underway until tonight (Thursday), but there will be plenty of rodeo action before then.

Several Cariboo cowgirls will be included in a slack performance that is set for later this morning at 10 o’clock at the Stampede Grounds.

Melissa Thiessen, from Quesnel originally, will be in both the Ladies Breakaway Roping and the Ladies Barrel Racing.

Brooke and Lane Wills, also formerly of Quesnel, will also be in the barrels along with Mariah Mannering of Quesnel and Kirsty White from 150 Mile.

Tie Down Roping, Steer Wrestling and Team Roping are also on the docket for this morning.

The opening performance of this year’s Stampede is set for tonight at 6-45.