Canada Day celebrations will make their return to Lebourdais Park in Quesnel tomorrow. (Friday)

Charlene Lawrence, the Events Coordinator for the City of Quesnel and the Cariboo Regional District, says it events are planned from noon until 4 pm.

“It’s a free family event. There is going to be food and music and games. We’re going to host an opening ceremonies. It’s a lot of free fun. There’s slipping slides and lots of arts and crafts for the kids. The water park will be open and there is going to be a little league baseball game at Rotary Park.”

And getting back to the food.

“We’re having cupcakes, lots of cupcakes, watermelon, there is going to be bannock this year which is new and Indo Canadian cuisine. The Sihk Temple is coming too to prepare some food for giveaways.”

Lawrence says there will be four different bands playing.

12-15 Stella Rae

1-15 Milltown Philosophers

2-15 Kordaroy

3-15 Bobby B and the Beaumonts