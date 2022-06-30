- Advertisement -

ICBC have begun their summer campaign for the Counterattack roadchecks, in partnership with local police.

This campaign comes as Canada Day long weekend will begin this Friday.

“One of the big things at this time of year is we find ourselves starting to travel a little bit more.” says Doug Mac Donald, ICBC Road Safety and Community Coordinator for Northern British Columbia.

“It’s really important for them to keep in mind the fact that the weather is warming up, and we need to be thinking a little bit more cautiously about our driving habits, because there’s gonna be a lot more people out there on the roads.”

Mac Donald added that people should plan ahead for a safe ride home when consuming alcoholic beverages.

On average in the Southern Interior, 120 crashes occur, along with 27 people getting injured, just for Canada Day alone. For each year, 24 people are killed, along with 360 injured and 600 impaired related crashes in the Southern Interior.

Police will be ramping up their enforcement this weekend, looking for impaired drivers at Counterattack roadchecks set up across the province.

For more information on the Counterattack roadchecks, you can visit ICBC’s news release here.