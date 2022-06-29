- Advertisement -

After the record setting thunderstorm that rolled through Williams Lake, its no surprise that the Williams Lake Fire Department (WLFD) would be busy with different calls.

In the span of an hour, the WLFD had 4 calls come in from their detachment in regards to the thunderstorm.

One of the incidents has even been making its rounds on social media, which was the first incident WLFD was called to.

“Our first call was at approximately 4:20pm and it was for the lines down at the Y intersection of the main intersection of highway 97, and highway 20 and Oliver street.” says Joan Flaspohler, Deputy Fire Chief for the Williams Lake Fire Department.

“So we went there to attend that call and blocking some of the road access.”

The other calls that came in were all minor in nature, with one being a tree catching fire on Johnson Street. That’s believed to have been caused by a lightning strike.

The other two calls were a commercial building’s alarm system being tripped, and concerned residents calling in about lightning strikes on a hill.