A date for sentencing has been set for a former 100 Mile House teacher who was accused of inappropriate behavior against two students.

34-year old Vincent Collins will be back in court on October 24th.

Collins pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference of a person under 16 and to a lesser count of assault.

He was originally charged with sexual assault.

Two other charges against him, an additional count of sexual interference of a person under 16 and one of sexual touching, were stayed.

Collins was arrested back in April of 2021 while he was on his way to work at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School.