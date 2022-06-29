- Advertisement -

It more than just rained yesterday (June 28) in Williams Lake.

It broke not only one but two records as well.

“We did set a record for the date of June 28th in the Williams Lake area,” Matt Loney, Meteorologist for Environment Canada said, “there were 36.8 millimeters that were officially recorded at the Airport and that surpassed the previous record of 23.1 millimeters back in 2019.”

But it didn’t end there

“The interesting aspect about the amount of precipitation that fell in the area is that it was actually a monthly record.” Loney said, “It beat the all-time record for any June date in the period of record so that was a fairly significant event that was seen across the area yesterday.”

With the Canada Day long weekend and the 94th Annual Williams Lake Stampede coming up, we asked Loney what the forecast is looking like.

“Tomorrow (Thursday) we’ll have a pretty nice summer day. As we get into Canada Day it will be a mix of sun and cloud with temperatures in the low 20s. We do see an upward disturbance coming down from the North affecting the rest of the weekend with a good chance of showers Saturday and Sunday.”