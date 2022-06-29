- Advertisement -

Ukrainian citizens arriving in B.C. under the federal Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) can now apply for hardship assistance from the province.

Eligibility is based on need and can be as much as $935 per month (single person), as much as $1,770 per month (family of four), $1,358.50 per month (single person with a disability), and as much as $2,193.50 per month (family of four, one adult is a person with a disability).

“British Columbia is helping Ukrainians arriving in our province who are fleeing the invasion of their homeland. We expect thousands of displaced Ukrainians to arrive over the next few months, and the changes announced today will help us address their critical needs as they adjust to their new surroundings,” said Nicholas Simons, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction.

“This assistance will also relieve some of the pressure that community organizations are facing as they help displaced Ukrainians find work and transition to life in our province.”

Ukrainians who arrive under CUAET can apply for up to six months of hardship assistance from the ministry after they have accessed the federal one-time temporary financial support, the Canada-Ukraine Transitional Assistance Initiative (CUTAI).

Without federal status as refugees, displaced Ukrainians have limited access to federal and provincial supports.

According to PG for Ukraine Spokesperson Charles Scott, 80 people are in or have confirmed they are coming to the northern capital.