- Advertisement -

Premier John Horgan announce that he will be stepping down from his role, which has led to some government officials giving their reaction.

The MLA of the Cariboo-Chilcotin gave his reaction, saying he was a bit surprised of the decision made by the premier.

“We’re scheduled for an election in 2024 and it seems a little bit early, but for him to step down, I think he noted two things.” says Lorne Doerkson, Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA.

“One, he noted that it would be a few months until a leadership race actually started, and secondly he did refer to a 2024 election.”

- Advertisement -

Doerkson went on to say that even though his resignation was earlier than he though, it wasn’t entirely unexpected.

Horgan became the premier of BC in 2017, and was then re-elected in 2020.