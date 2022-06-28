- Advertisement -

Quite an honour for the Quesnel Kangaroos next season as they will host the 100th annual Coy Cup, which is the senior men’s hockey championship in BC.

Tyler Coleman is the team’s President and General Manager.

“It’s a huge opportunity for us since we weren’t able to host it two years previously because of COVID. It’s the second time for us a team as well. We’re young, we’re fresh, we’re right in the thick of our opportunity to make some major gains in the league, and it’s going to be a great opportunity to showcase ourselves provincially as well.”

While it is still a little ways off, President and General Manager Tyler Coleman, says the team is starting to get ready now.

“It’s the kind of event that you want to be ahead of the game and be prepared for, so we’re going to start doing everything we can to get everything in place as early as possible, especially lining up volunteers and people who are interested in supporting and helping. If you have that ahead of time, it just makes the whole thing run so much more smoothly and it puts less of a burden on everybody.”

Anyone interested in helping out can contact the team through Facebook.

Coleman says being the host team can also help with recruiting.

“We do have a couple of people we’ve been chatting with over the last couple of years. They’re definitely interested in playing, and have said if you actually get the Coy I’m in. We’ll announce that stuff as we get closer to the date, we’ve got some things lined up.”

The Coy Cup typically takes place near the end of March.