100 Mile House RCMP have put out a news release asking people to plan ahead before enjoying the outdoors.

“We published a media release today encouraging people who are going to enjoy the outdoors, whether it be for recreational or employment purposes, to do so in a safe and responsible manner to insure that they’re planning accordingly and they’re taking the steps that they need to take to ensure their safety while they’re in the backcountry.” says Sargent Brad McKinnon, acting 100 Mile House detachment commander.

McKinnon also noted was that people can plan ahead before their trip outdoors.

One way is by communicating what your plans are, along with your timeline for being in the backcountry. That way, if you fail to follow-up with someone, they can reach out to RCMP for assistance.

It notes in the release that even though most of us have cellphones, there are many spots in the backcountry that don’t have cell service.

