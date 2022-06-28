- Advertisement -

The MLA for Cariboo North has reacted to the news that John Horgan will be stepping down as Premier.

Coralee Oakes says she also understands why he’s made the decision.

“I think it’s critically important for all of us to be expressing our gratitude to Premier Horgan. He’s served 17 years. He continues to serve as an MLA and as our Premier. I also want to acknowledge that he’s had a very difficult year with a cancer diagnosis, and for anyone who has gone through that type of a diagnosis and that treatment, it is incredibly difficult and our thoughts are with the Premier and his wife Ellie. We know he’s cancer free, we’re excited for that. I also recognize that he’s making decisions for what his future with his family looks like.”

Oakes says politics can be a difficult job.

“And you layer on the fact that in the middle of it you’ve had a pandemic, we’ve had fires, we’ve had floods. It’s an incredibly difficult job and to be a Premier is a very stressful job for anyone, and even as an MLA, so I certainly understand the decision that he’s made.”

Horgan was sworn in as premier in July of 2017 after Christy Clark’s government was defeated in a non-confidence vote.

He was re-elected in 2020.