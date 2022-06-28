- Advertisement -

Another rodeo is about to return this summer to the Lake City after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

“We’re pleased to announce that we are going to have our rodeo, our 30th rodeo this year,” Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo Association President Kelly Walls said, “We’re going to have it where it started 30 years ago. The very first rodeo was actually at the Trail Riders Arena so we are bringing it back to the Stampede Grounds.”

Walls noted that this year’s edition will be a two-day event, August 13th and 14th, and not the traditional 3 days.

The number of entrants this year is also expected to be a little higher than normal.

The High School Rodeo season is done for the season and some of those athletes will be taking part in BCRA events throughout the summer adding to the overall roster of competitors.

Walls added on that same weekend it’s the Little Britches Rodeo in 100 Mile House and that they will try to accommodate those competitors to be a part of their rodeo as well.

“It means a slack in the morning where they can come in and do their run here and then head back to 100 Mile which is just over an hour away.” Walls said.

Featured events will include saddle bronc, bareback, bull riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, and team roping over the two days.

What will be different this year is that there will be no barn dance.

“We know there’s always been a barn dance at the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo,” Walls said, “We needed to restart small, figure out the logistics like security, parking, and even volunteers.”

Tickets will not be available until Friday, August 12th at the Stampede Office and then the Saturday and Sunday before the rodeo.