Earlier this morning, a severe thunderstorm watch was placed for Quesnel, all the way down to 100 Mile House.

Environment Canada says that the severe thunderstorm could bring strong wind gusts, heavy rain and large hail.

“The main key message that we like to tell folks is that thunder roars, head indoors.” says Matt Loney, Meteorologist for Environment Canada.

“So, avoid being the tallest object, avoid driving into flood waters, and certainly if hail is a threat, getting indoors as quickly as possible is the safest way.”

Loney added that the chances of the thunderstorm increase as solar heating gets stronger. He says typically mid to late afternoon are when the chances are the highest.

For more information on the sever thunderstorm watch, you can visit Environment Canada’s website here.