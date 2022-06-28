- Advertisement -

It takes many hands and hours to get ready to put on an event that rodeo fans in the Cariboo have gone without for the past two years.

Williams Lake Stampede Association General Manager Amber Nustad said it’s been all hands on deck preparing for the 94th Annual edition that comes busting out of the chute in just over 48 hours.

“Things are busy, busy, and looking good. The ground in our arena is getting a great makeover so that we’re prime and ready for rodeo events to begin Thursday evening.”

Over the weekend a work bee was held at the Stampede Grounds.

“We had a very long list of chores to do due to the two years we were put on hold because of COVID.” Nustad said, “We were able to knock off quite a few of them with all the many hands that came down to help us out.”

Nustad noted that rodeo fans will be treated to all the Pro Rodeo events they’ve come to know and love over the past 93 years.

“Thursday to Saturday we’ll have barrel racing, we’ve added ladies breakaway roping this year as a new event. We’ll have bareback bronc, saddle bronc, bull riding on top of our local events like the mountain horse race, the wild cowgirl race, and the wild horse race.”

Newstad added that they have a full complement of entries for Sunday’s amateur bull riding performance that should make for a sensational afternoon for the fans.

The 94th Annual Williams Lake Stampede runs from June 30th to July 3rd.