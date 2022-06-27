- Advertisement -

100 Mile House RCMP Sergeant Brad McKinnon says they were advised of a missing mushroom picker out in the area of Gustafsen Lake and the Dog Creek Forest Service Road on (Sunday) evening.

“Essentially, two brothers were out picking mushrooms, they became separated, one brother was able to walk back out until he located cell phone service. He then dialed 9-1-1, requesting our assistance.”

McKinnon says they then activated that the South Cariboo Search & Rescue team was then activated.

“They attended the area and they quickly located the individual. The detachment would like to express its sincere appreciation for the efforts of the search and rescue team. They’re an important partner to what we do here, and their help is instrumental in ensuring community safety.”

McKinnon says it only took them an hour to 90 minutes to locate the missing brother.