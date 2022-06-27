- Advertisement -

100 Mile House RCMP were called to the parking lot of the Interlakes Market in Bridge Lake on Saturday (June 25) afternoon just before 2 o’clock.

Sergeant Brad McKinnon says they had received a report that an individual had been threatened.

“Essentially what happened was there was an unknown person confronted an individual who had been shopping at the market, and that escalated into some things that prompted a police response.”

McKinnon says the unknown man pushed the victim, challenged him to a fight and then threatened serious bodily harm.

- Advertisement -

He says the victim does not know who the suspect is.

“We are reaching out to the public asking for anyone who may have been in the area at that time, just to contact the detachment (250) 395-2456 with any information that they may have.”

Following the incident, the suspect, along with a woman who was present during the altercation, were then seen getting into a vehicle before leaving.