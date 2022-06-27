- Advertisement -

It was a profitable weekend on the Canadian Pro Rodeo circuit for a few Cariboo competitors.

Lane Wills, a former Quesnel cowgirl, was 7th in the Ladies Barrel Racing in High River, Alberta and 3rd in Sundre for a total of $3,065 dollars.

Her sister Brooke was 6th in High River and earned a 6-7 split in Sundre for just over 18-hundred dollars.

Kirsty White, from 150 Mile originally, also cashed a nice cheque in Sundre.



A 4th place finish paid $2,188 and change.

The Canadian Pro Rodeo tour makes a stop in the Lake City this coming long weekend for the 94th annual Williams Lake Stampede.