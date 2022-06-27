Listen Live

Listen Live

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsCariboo cowgirls cash in at Canadian Pro Rodeo stops over the weekend
NewsQuesnel

Cariboo cowgirls cash in at Canadian Pro Rodeo stops over the weekend

By George Henderson
Brooke Wills At Williams Lake Stampede (GHenderson-MyCaribooNow.com-staff)
- Advertisement -

It was a profitable weekend on the Canadian Pro Rodeo circuit for a few Cariboo competitors.

Lane Wills, a former Quesnel cowgirl, was 7th in the Ladies Barrel Racing in High River, Alberta and 3rd in Sundre for a total of $3,065 dollars.

Her sister Brooke was 6th in High River and earned a 6-7 split in Sundre for just over 18-hundred dollars.

Kirsty White, from 150 Mile originally, also cashed a nice cheque in Sundre.

- Advertisement -

A 4th place finish paid $2,188 and change.

The Canadian Pro Rodeo tour makes a stop in the Lake City this coming long weekend for the 94th annual Williams Lake Stampede.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    In The News

    On Air