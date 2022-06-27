- Advertisement -

A woman accused of threatening a police officer with a sword in Williams Lake has been sentenced in provincial court.

44-year old Allison Sparks was sentenced to two years probation after pleading guilty to a charge of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

Two other charges, assault with a weapon and uttering threats, were stayed.

Sparks also received a five year firearms prohibition.

Williams Lake RCMP say they were called to the grassy area outside City Hall back in August of last year.

Police say a woman was arrested with the assistance of a police dog, and was taken to hospital for treatment for a minor injury and a mental health assessment.