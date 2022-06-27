- Advertisement -

The heat is on..for at least one more day in the Cariboo.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Derek Lee said the ridge of high pressure that moved into the region before the weekend continues to bring with it plenty of sunshine and extremely warm daytime highs.

“We’re still looking at low 30’s in the Cariboo today. Tomorrow we’ll see a shift in the weather pattern where the region is going to get some storms rolling back into the area so definitely a shift in the pattern that we must watch for as well on top of the heat.”

When asked if the Cariboo could break or come close to setting a record, Lee said last year’s heat dome generated temperatures up to almost the 40s in most places in the Cariboo so the temperatures today are not close to record-breaking.

Lee noted when the next system moves out of the Cariboo on Thursday we’ll start to see blue skies and sunshine return along with temperatures in the mid-20’s just in time for the Stampede weekend.