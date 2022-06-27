- Advertisement -

A drug poisoning prevention app has continued to gain popularity among people who use drugs, as it continues to save lives in B.C.

Since its launch in May 2020, the Lifeguard app has been used by over 9,000 people in B.C. In total, there have been 132 ambulance calls, with 96 “confirmed ok” call backs to the app user. The total amount of times the app has been used is just under 105,000 times.

“Since it was launched a couple years ago, it has seen increasing use and increasing uptake.” says Corinne Dolman, Manager of Substance Use Services.

“Over the last couple of years in Interior Health alone, there’s been over 12,000 sessions of using the app.”

- Advertisement -

In a news release from Interior Health, it says the Lifeguard app has continued to evolve since its launch. It includes access to additional crisis lines, substance use supports, drug alerts, and guides to perform CPR and deliver Naloxone.

To learn more about the app, you can visit the website here.